Colorado task force continues the search for those lost in devastating Texas floods

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KRDO) - An update from the front lines; Colorado Task Force 1 continues to work, searching for victims along the Guadalupe River in Texas.

The search and rescue group says they are sifting through the river in Kerr County, TX, between the towns of Center Point and Comfort. The team reports they've already combed through a 7 1/2 mile area, inch by inch.

Pictures shared by CO-TF1

After the team clears an area heavy equipment operators are able to clear debris left behind from the flood.