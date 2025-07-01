Barry Morphew appears in court, accused of killing his wife for the 2nd time

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, July 1, Barry Morphew appeared at the Alamosa Combined Court.

Morphew, a Salida man accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, was indicted and charged with first-degree murder.

It comes more than five years after his wife, Suzanne Morphew, was reported missing in 2020.

Around a year after Suzanne's disappearance, Morphew was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon, and an attempt to influence a public servant.

The case was dismissed just days before going to trial in 2022, making Morphew a free man at the time, but the case could be retried if new evidence came to light. It's why the charges were refiled last month, and why Morphew had to face court once again on Tuesday.

Just before Morphew's first appearance in court, his daughter walked in arm-in-arm with Morphew's attorney. She has stood by her father's side, maintaining his innocence.

In court, Morphew walked in sporting an orange and white striped jumpsuit. He was stoic with a straight face, aside from a smile he flashed to his daughter sitting in the stands in support.

For the most part, Tuesday's court date was a procedural hearing. The defense representing Morphew said they would need some time to review all the evidence prosecutors are planning to use in the case-- a terabyte worth.

Part of that is the discovery of Suzanne's remains, where the coroners found BAM, a tranquilizer that prosecutors say only Morphew had access to at the time.

We asked Morphew's attorney for comment, and he declined.

Morphew will be back in court on Sept. 2 for another status hearing.

You can read the full grand jury indictment below.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.