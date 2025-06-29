Skip to Content
Fatal motorcycle accident kills two in Northeastern Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
New
Published 9:45 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash at Barnes and Austin Bluffs Sunday afternoon.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were killed after a crash with a car.

The Colorado Springs police department's major crash team responded to the scene. Police say the initial investigation leads them to believe the motorcycle was eastbound on Austin Bluffs and the car was attempting to turn left from a parking lot into the westbound lanes when the crash happened.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

