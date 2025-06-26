Colorado Springs arsonist sentenced to 18 years in prison

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, June 26, 2025, a judge handed down a sentence for Trey Dove, four years after he committed arson that led to the death of one man.

In November 2021, Dove set fire to the Greccio Enfield Apartments, leading to 66-year-old Ronald Turner jumping from the third story to escape the flames, dying in the process.

The fire left one room burnt to a crisp, and the Turner family's lives changed forever.

The three sons Turner left behind all spoke out at Dove's sentencing on Thursday. One broke down crying, pleading to the judge to give Dove the longest sentence possible. He said that in all these years, they've seen no remorse from Dove; he's never said sorry, nor has he tried to reach out to the family.

Another son said he was not satisfied with the plea deal Dove was receiving. He said Dove has no regard for human life.

Turner's other son took to the stand, saying that Dove was getting off easy for his actions and that he was using mental health as an excuse.

The judge, however, said there's no question that there was some mental health struggle at play here. The judge confirmed he was supportive of the plea deal, even suggesting that, if Dove had gone to trial, he might have been let off of the murder charges completely.

After taking the plea deal, Dove pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and violent crime causing death, but not guilty of murder by reason of insanity. Dove was sentenced to 18 years in prison and 3 years of mandatory parole.

The attorney representing Dove declined to comment when asked about the outcome of the sentencing.

When KRDO13 spoke with some of Turner's sons following the sentencing, one said he hopes Dove dies in prison.

