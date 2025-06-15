Volunteer security stops woman with gun at Pueblo ‘No Kings’ rally

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, June 14, Brandon Martin was working as a volunteer security guard for the Pueblo "No Kings" rally. He says he was helping to maintain the peace with the protesters, communicating any issues to the police, and overall being another cog in the wheel of support for law enforcement to ensure things ran smoothly.

"I was actually the police liaison. So my whole role was on the protesters side was to kind of be the first line of contact with the police in case anything happens. Regarding, you know, police and protesters and, and kind of work on, calming down the protesters' side of things," explained Brandon Martin.

Martin tells KRDO13 it was an overall peaceful protest in Pueblo. Now, Martin is being hailed a hero for his deescalation efforts at the "No Kings" protest.

"I saw this woman, and she had a Trump hat on a camo one, and she was just yelling and kind of, you know, just trying to get through the crowd. So me being the role that I was in, my first instinct was I went up and I was like, Ma'am, where do you want to go? Like, I'll happily escort you in whatever direction you want. And so I was escorting her in one direction, she changed her mind and went to go another direction," Martin detailed.

He says they stepped to the side to figure out which way she wanted to go, when a protester started to yell at the woman Martin was escorting.

"She hit and unbuckled her holster, and it was a two-button holster. So, bam, unbuttoned it. And, you can see in the video, my hands are up and I'm, I'm standing behind her and I'm just saying ma'am, please don't do this," recounted Martin.

He tells KRDO13 another security guard nearby was pleading to the woman, "don't grab the gun, don't grab the gun, don't grab the gun."

Martin tells KRDO13 as soon as he saw her grab it is when he grabbed her. He took the woman to the ground on a platform in the Sister Cities Plaza in Pueblo. Martin explained that there was a group of elderly ladies in the area and that's where his mind went in the moments leading up to the tackle.

"When I was coming up to the, the area, there was a whole row of 70, 80 year old women just sitting there. They couldn't, you know, couldn't stand anymore. So they couldn't really get up and move. They couldn't be quick. So as soon as I saw her unbuckle it, I just looked ahead and I just saw so many people that were in front of her. And, so in my head immediately I was like, well, if she even touches it like, that's the point. Like, I can't risk it," said Martin.

Martin took the woman to the ground while he says another volunteer security guard helped to secure the firearm.

"It takes all of us to make sure we have a safe town and safe community. So if this is my bid I have to do right now, then I'm more than happy to do it until the professionals can get here," shared Martin.

Pueblo Police did arrest the woman. They tell KRDO13 she did have a firearm with her at the time of the arrest. One other person was arrested at the protest for a separate incident. Police say neither party was involved in the rally.

KRDO13 asked Pueblo Police what charges the woman is facing, however they were unable to access that information as of Sunday night.