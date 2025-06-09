Faster internet, but at what cost? Neighbors share mixed feelings about CSU fiber installation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Most people would welcome faster internet... but at what cost?

Fiber-optic internet installations are underway in several northern Colorado Springs neighborhoods, and residents tell KRDO13 they have mixed feelings about it.

Fiber Project Map, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says they'll spend the next few months working in the areas shown on the map above before moving on to the next areas, which include the area south of Fillmore Street, west of I-25, north of Bear Creek Park, and west extending to the city limits.

The utility says the speed, reliability, and security of this new fiber network will help them more efficiently manage and deliver utility services. CSU will also be leasing the fiber infrastructure to Ting Internet for internet services.

After receiving multiple calls and emails about this ongoing work, KRDO13 went out to neighbors in those areas to see what they think about the construction.

Some of the complaints neighbors shared included blocked-off sidewalks, loud noises that make their dogs bark, and large equipment parked right in front of their homes.

But it’s not all bad news — some see the utilities update as a positive.

“I think that having a long-term view is very important, especially at a local level," neighbor Rebackah Zdor said. "I think if people can see the bigger picture of how this is going to benefit our community, it’s really important — even if that means some short-term pain.”

Zdor said the construction happening feet from her house hasn't been a huge inconvenience for her family.

"I will say my two-year-old son loves seeing all the big trucks around, so that’s been a small positive when we go for walks," she shared.

If you have complaints about the ongoing construction impacting your neighborhood, you can report them by calling CSU's customer service line at (719) 448-4800. You can report landscape damage caused by the construction here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.