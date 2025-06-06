Seven Bridges trail temporarily closed because of hazards created by recent rainfall

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC), Pikes Peak Ranger District says they're temporarily closing the Seven Bridges Trail because of all the rainfall recently. Right now, the district has not said when they will open it back up.

Rangers say they've closed from the trailhead of Gold Camp Road to the southeast corner of Jones Park. According to the Ranger District, a week's worth of rain has not been kind to the trail because it's now a public safety hazard.

According to our StormTracker13 Meteorologist, Chevy Chevalier, we may see more rain Friday with possible thunderstorms, flooding, hail, and maybe even a tornado.

Rangers say you can see when the trail will be back open by checking their alerts page here.