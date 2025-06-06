Skip to Content
Top Stories

Seven Bridges trail temporarily closed because of hazards created by recent rainfall

U.S FOREST SERVICE
By
Published 6:38 AM

    EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC), Pikes Peak Ranger District says they're temporarily closing the Seven Bridges Trail because of all the rainfall recently. Right now, the district has not said when they will open it back up.

        Rangers say they've closed from the trailhead of Gold Camp Road to the southeast corner of Jones Park. According to the Ranger District, a week's worth of rain has not been kind to the trail because it's now a public safety hazard.

    According to our StormTracker13 Meteorologist, Chevy Chevalier, we may see more rain Friday with possible thunderstorms, flooding, hail, and maybe even a tornado.

    Rangers say you can see when the trail will be back open by checking their alerts page here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Greg Gonzales

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.