WEATHER ALERT DAY for Strong to Severe Storms, Large Hail, and Flooding Possible

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy rain and thunderstorms, which will likely be strong to severe. Large hail, lightning, high winds, and even a tornado are all possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs near 70° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and probably thunderstorms until about midnight, then mostly cloudy with Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance for a shower and possibly a thunderstorm. High of 79° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the low to upper 80s.