Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down CO Highway between Cañon City and Florence

COTRIP
By
Published 3:36 PM

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - One motorcyclist is dead, and CO115 is shut down while Colorado State Patrol investigates a fatal crash.

A spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol tells KRDO13 that the call about a crash in the northbound lanes of CO115 at mile marker 6 first came in just before noon.

There's no word on how many vehicles were involved, but the State Patrol says at least one motorcycle was involved, and the driver died at the scene of the crash.

The highway is still closed. Drivers in the area should check COTRIP for the latest updates.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this hour; CSP is still investigating the scene.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.