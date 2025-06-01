Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down CO Highway between Cañon City and Florence

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - One motorcyclist is dead, and CO115 is shut down while Colorado State Patrol investigates a fatal crash.

A spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol tells KRDO13 that the call about a crash in the northbound lanes of CO115 at mile marker 6 first came in just before noon.

There's no word on how many vehicles were involved, but the State Patrol says at least one motorcycle was involved, and the driver died at the scene of the crash.

The highway is still closed. Drivers in the area should check COTRIP for the latest updates.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this hour; CSP is still investigating the scene.