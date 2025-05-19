Man charged with May 16 murder has deadly criminal history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Emmanuel Cooley III now faces a 1st degree murder charge and other lesser offenses for the May 16 fatal shooting outside a shopping center on Pikes Peak Avenue.

KRDO13 Investigates has now uncovered court documents that show this is the second time Cooley has been charged with murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One person dead after shooting at Colorado Springs business center

According to Cooley's arrest affidavit, the Friday shooting started with an argument in the parking lot of the Park Hill Business Center. The original caller told police they saw two people arguing, then "one shot the other."

Police say they arrived and found the victim wounded in front of Santiago's Boxing Club. The victim died at the scene. As of Monday evening, CSPD has not identified the victim, but loved ones are already grieving. A memorial made up of dozens of candles, balloons, and flowers now sits at the scene of the crime.

The arrest affidavit says police were able to obtain footage of the shooting and the moments leading up to it. That footage matches up with the witness's statement, according to police records. The witness told police she saw a black man dressed in dark clothing pull the trigger. Police say the security camera footage showed the same thing.

Cooley is now facing the following charges:

1st degree murder

Felony menacing

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

When police brought him in for questioning, Cooley said he didn't want to waste time and pleaded the 5th, declining to answer any questions.

KRDO13 Investigates uncovered court documents and newspaper headlines that show that Cooley previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in 2001, related to an August 1999 killing.

Cooley was sentenced to 32 years behind bars in that case.