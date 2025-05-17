Chavez Huerta Prep Academy set to hold emergency meeting next week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Parents, staff and community members will soon know more about the future of the Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy.

An emergency meeting is scheduled for Monday morning.

This comes on the heels of the Colorado State Board of Education upholding a decision by Pueblo District 60 to not renew the Chavez Huerta contract.

KRDO13 talked with a parent, she didn't want to go on camera, but said, "We love our school and they’ve treated us well. The programs they offer are amazing, and I stand behind the school in hopes that we can stay open."

Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy is made up of three schools César Chávez Academy, Ersilia Cruz Middle School and Dolores Huerta Preparatory High. It's a public charter school authorized by School District 60 and has been in existence since 2000.

Back in January, the D60 school board made a decision not to renew its charter agreement with Chavez Huerta. District leaders said the school was one of the lowest-performing in the district and had lower enrollment.

This week's decision by the Colorado State Board of Education left many community members in shock.

"Personally, I'm really disappointed that was a 3-2 vote. And, so I wish them well in appealing that they're not going away," said Steve Nawrocki, a Pueblo resident. "I can assure you that they have not given up. They're going to appeal that decision by the local school board."

After learning about the Colorado State Board of Education decision, Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy posted on their social media account a full statement reading in part "We are resilient. We are strong. And we will keep fighting for our school community."

According to state officials, the contract between Chavez Huerta and D60 expires on June 30.

D60 told KRDO 13 on Friday in a statement that they will assist Chavez Huerta administrators, families and students in making a smooth transition to other D60 schools.

On Monday morning Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy will have a meeting at 7:15 a.m. in the Ersilia Cruz Middle School cafeteria.