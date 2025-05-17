Black Forest barn goes up in flames early Saturday morning

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) - An early morning fire reduced a large barn in the Black Forest area to ash and a few wood planks.

Black Forest Fire Rescue and several other agencies were called to Snow Mass Drive just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews realized the fire was closer to Herring Rd.

The first responders found a 40x40 ft barn fully engulfed in flames.

Pictures shared by Black Forest Fire Rescue show what little was left behind by the blaze.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for three hours, mopping up the flames and hotspots.

The fire rescue group reports some good news: no people or animals were injured in the barn fire.