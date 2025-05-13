Skip to Content
Police: One person dead in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed to KRDO13 that they are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Fontmore Road. 

CSPD said one person is deceased at the scene.

The department tells KRDO13 they are working to figure out the exact situation and what led up to the shooting.

Information is very limited at this time, but KRDO13 has a crew on the scene and will continue to press for more details.

