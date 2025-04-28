Colorado bill honoring Club Q shooting victim seeks to expand protections for transgender people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado bill named after one of the victims of the 2022 Club Q shooting is looking to establish new protections for transgender individuals across the state.

House Bill 1312 aims to create the "Kelly Loving Act." Loving was a transgender woman who was shot and killed in the 2022 mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs.

In an interview with ABC News in 2022, Kelly’s sister, Tiffany Loving, described her as “a kind person."

"She was loving, always fighting for people," Tiffany said.

If passed, the Kelly Loving Act would expand Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act to recognize misgendering and deadnaming as forms of discrimination, prohibiting the acts in public spaces.

The bill defines "misgendering" as intentionally using incorrect pronouns to with the intent to disregard someone's gender identity, while "deadnaming" refers to the act of using a person's birth name instead of their chosen name with the intent to dismiss their gender identity.

Another section of the proposed house bill focuses on family law, directing courts to consider misgendering, deadnaming and threats around gender-affirming care by a parent as forms of "coercive control" during child custody hearings.

The bill would also require schools to establish clear guidelines on respecting chosen names and inclusive dress code policies.

According to the Women's Foundation of Colorado, the legislation was the result of a survey sent to over 500 transgender people across Colorado in fall 2024, asking where they felt that additional protections were needed in state law.

While supporters of the bill say it would help protect transgender Coloradoans – particularly children and students – from discrimination and harassment, opponents argue that the bill infringes on parental rights.

The bill was passed by the House on April 6 before it was introduced in the state senate this week. If it passes the senate, it would be sent to Gov. Polis' desk for signing.

The 2025 regular legislative session ends May 7.

