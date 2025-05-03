Rantanen’s Revenge; Stars’ 3rd period comeback outshines Avalanche in Game 7

DALLAS, TX. (KRDO) - After tying up the series at three games apiece on Thursday night, the Avalanche went into the American Airlines Center looking to keep their Stanley Cup Dreams alive.

If the Avs win, they will face the winner of the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets series. That series, also tied 3-3, will play the deciding game on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

After a neck-and-neck first period with no goals, Logan O'Connor picked the pocket of an attacking Stars player trying to take advantage of a power play. O'Connor had other ideas, flipping the script and finding Josh Manson on the other end of the ice. Mason then put the puck just past Dallas Goalie Jake Oettinger with 9:50 into the second period.

Feeling fresh after the second intermission, Nate MacKinnon added on, bringing the Avs' lead to 2-0.

But there's a reason a two-goal lead is the most dangerous lead in hockey.

In less than ten minutes of game time, former Avalanche Star Mikko Rantanen led a three-goal onslaught. Taking back the lead and reminding Colorado what they're missing.

Rantanen ended the game with a hat-trick, undoubtedly the Star of the game. He even picked up the assist on the one goal he didn't send directly into the net.

The Avalanche will start their off-season while the Stars get ready for the winner of the Blues vs. Jets series.

Final score: Stars 4, Avalanche 3.