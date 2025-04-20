Moving would have ‘enormous cost’; Mayor Mobolade calls for Space Command to stay put

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade penned an open letter this weekend calling for U.S. Space Command to stay in Colorado Springs. This letter comes amid this week's release of a redacted copy of the evaluation of the U.S. Space Command basing decision.

"If we are serious about government efficiency, relocating U.S. Space Command now would come at an enormous cost—not just in dollars, but in time, momentum, and operational readiness," Mayor Mobolade writes that it would be a waste of taxpayer money to move Space Command, only for the sake of moving it, while it is fully operational.

"This must be about more than location. It must be about effectiveness, readiness, and doing what’s best for our nation," Mobolade ends the letter by calling on federal leaders to do the right thing and prioritize our national defense and the men and women running Space Command.

Read the full letter here.