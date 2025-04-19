Pair arrested in connection with two armed robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police are charging two men in connection with two armed robberies at convenience stores in February and March.

27-year-old Tyler Pittman and 26-year-old Charles Robbins are accused of committing two armed robberies.

On February 11, police say two employees were working at a convenience store on Palmer Park Blvd when one male pulled a handgun out and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of money was taken, and no one was injured.

On March 10, just before 4 a.m., police responded to a Maverick store on Austin Bluffs Parkway based on a report of an armed robbery. Officers determined the suspect had fled on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

Pittman is being held in the county jail on a $25,000 bond. Robbins is being held on bond for two cases totaling $27,000.