‘Vets vs. Pets’: Charity hockey tournament raises money for animal shelter in Teller County

today at 5:48 AM
Published 5:41 AM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) is hosting its first ever "Vets vs Pets" fundraising hockey tournament between veterans from the Colorado Warriors hockey team and members of TCRAS staff.

The tournament is at the Ed Robson Arena at Colorado College. The event lasts from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. TCRAS will have some of their adoptable animals at the game.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. All profits go to the shelter.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

