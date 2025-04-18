THE MILITARY FAMILY: First-ever Purple Star Schools in Colorado awarded

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - 27 schools in Colorado, 26 of them in Southern Colorado, just received the state's first-ever Purple Star School Designation.

The designation sets apart schools that cater to military-connected students who have to navigate multiple location changes dictated by their parents' service to the country.

"It's a wonderful recognition, and we're so excited that the state of Colorado has added this designation to the possibilities for schools," said Principal Jamie Lester of Eagleview Middle School, where 20% of the student population is military-connected. "For our military students, it's heightened because some of them might only be here for a year or two, and so, we try to do everything we can to have students connect meaningfully during that time with our school and academically, but it can also be through clubs and sports."

This is the first year schools were eligible to apply and gain the status, in the hopes of attracting more military-connected students to their campuses. Colorado was one of the last states to approve the designation, with the passage of House Bill 24-1076. At present, 43 states have Purple Star School laws on the books, according to the Military Child Foundation Coalition.

In order to be considered for the designation, schools were required to have a website dedicated to military students listing resources, have a student-led transition team, and implement student-driven clubs that engage the military community, among other requirements.

For 8th Grade Language Arts Teacher, Dr. Amanda Trimillos, it starts by making a study of her students.

"I often talk about military-connected students, that we need to build their connections so they can reach the academics," said Dr. Trimillos. "I'll ask the student, 'Something's changed. Has anything changed at home?' And oftentimes it's, 'Well, we don't have orders to move yet, but we're expecting orders any day.' And I'm like, okay, now I understand why their change of character -- and sometimes it's ever so slight."

Dr. Trimillos, having taught military students at a base overseas, even co-authored the book, "Seasons of My Military Student," geared towards equipping parents and educators about the challenges that inherently come with guiding military-connected kids.

But it's not just about those military-connected children who sacrifice stability with schools and friends, the impact is also felt by those who stay behind.

"With 20% of our student population being military, that means 80% aren't. And we like to remind those students that they're still impacted when their best friend gets orders and moves," said Dr. Trimillos.

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 was the first district in Colorado to earn the Purple Star School Status for all its K-12 schools, which include:

Abrams Elementary School

Aragon Elementary School

Eagleside Elementary School

Jordahl Elementary School

Mesa Elementary School

Mountainside Elementary School

Patriot Elementary School

Weikel Elementary School

Welte Education Center

Carson Middle School

Fountain Middle School

Fountain-Fort Carson High School

Other schools that attained the Purple Star Designation include:

Academy School District 20

Douglass Valley Elementary School

Eagleview Middle School

Ranch Creek Elementary School

Aurora Public Schools

Edna and John Mosley P-8 School

Colorado Springs School District 11

Jenkins Middle School

James Irwin Elementary School - Howard

McAuliffe Elementary School

Charter School Institute

Colorado Military Academy

District 49

Bennett Ranch Elementary School

Falcon Middle School

Ellicott School District 22

Ellicott Elementary School

Harrison School District 2

James Irwin Charter Middle School

James Irwin Elementary School–Astrozon

Widefield School District 3

Grand Mountain School

Widefield High School

The Purple Star School Designation is valid for three years; additional schools can apply each year for consideration.