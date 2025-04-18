THE MILITARY FAMILY: First-ever Purple Star Schools in Colorado awarded
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - 27 schools in Colorado, 26 of them in Southern Colorado, just received the state's first-ever Purple Star School Designation.
The designation sets apart schools that cater to military-connected students who have to navigate multiple location changes dictated by their parents' service to the country.
"It's a wonderful recognition, and we're so excited that the state of Colorado has added this designation to the possibilities for schools," said Principal Jamie Lester of Eagleview Middle School, where 20% of the student population is military-connected. "For our military students, it's heightened because some of them might only be here for a year or two, and so, we try to do everything we can to have students connect meaningfully during that time with our school and academically, but it can also be through clubs and sports."
This is the first year schools were eligible to apply and gain the status, in the hopes of attracting more military-connected students to their campuses. Colorado was one of the last states to approve the designation, with the passage of House Bill 24-1076. At present, 43 states have Purple Star School laws on the books, according to the Military Child Foundation Coalition.
In order to be considered for the designation, schools were required to have a website dedicated to military students listing resources, have a student-led transition team, and implement student-driven clubs that engage the military community, among other requirements.
For 8th Grade Language Arts Teacher, Dr. Amanda Trimillos, it starts by making a study of her students.
"I often talk about military-connected students, that we need to build their connections so they can reach the academics," said Dr. Trimillos. "I'll ask the student, 'Something's changed. Has anything changed at home?' And oftentimes it's, 'Well, we don't have orders to move yet, but we're expecting orders any day.' And I'm like, okay, now I understand why their change of character -- and sometimes it's ever so slight."
Dr. Trimillos, having taught military students at a base overseas, even co-authored the book, "Seasons of My Military Student," geared towards equipping parents and educators about the challenges that inherently come with guiding military-connected kids.
But it's not just about those military-connected children who sacrifice stability with schools and friends, the impact is also felt by those who stay behind.
"With 20% of our student population being military, that means 80% aren't. And we like to remind those students that they're still impacted when their best friend gets orders and moves," said Dr. Trimillos.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 was the first district in Colorado to earn the Purple Star School Status for all its K-12 schools, which include:
- Abrams Elementary School
- Aragon Elementary School
- Eagleside Elementary School
- Jordahl Elementary School
- Mesa Elementary School
- Mountainside Elementary School
- Patriot Elementary School
- Weikel Elementary School
- Welte Education Center
- Carson Middle School
- Fountain Middle School
- Fountain-Fort Carson High School
Other schools that attained the Purple Star Designation include:
Academy School District 20
- Douglass Valley Elementary School
- Eagleview Middle School
- Ranch Creek Elementary School
Aurora Public Schools
- Edna and John Mosley P-8 School
Colorado Springs School District 11
- Jenkins Middle School
- James Irwin Elementary School - Howard
- McAuliffe Elementary School
Charter School Institute
- Colorado Military Academy
District 49
- Bennett Ranch Elementary School
- Falcon Middle School
Ellicott School District 22
- Ellicott Elementary School
Harrison School District 2
- James Irwin Charter Middle School
- James Irwin Elementary School–Astrozon
Widefield School District 3
- Grand Mountain School
- Widefield High School
The Purple Star School Designation is valid for three years; additional schools can apply each year for consideration.