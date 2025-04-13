Colorado Springs Police involved in shooting near Red Lobster, suspect still on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -

UPDATE at 2:45 p.m.:

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a police officer was involved in a shooting near a Red Lobster location in the 4900 Block of North Academy Boulevard.

The suspect is not in custody.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 6ft tall, in his 30s, wearing dark pants, possibly jeans, a black and white hoodie, with a backpack and a black hat. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, do not approach and call 911.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report around 12:30 p.m. of apparent homeless individuals throwing rocks at windows.

CSPD tells KRDO13 that officers responded to the area behind the old Red Lobster location at 4925 North Academy Blvd.

CSPD confirmed reports of shots fired and that officers found at least two shell casings at the scene.

At 1:55 p.m., police issued a shelter in place for the 4900 block of N Academy.

Police are asking that the public avoid the area of North Academy Boulevard from Flintridge Drive to North Union Boulevard.

CSPD said one woman was transported to the hospital with a head injury. It's unclear what caused that injury.

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, no arrests have been made. CSPD said officers are on the scene investigating and checking vehicles and porta potties in the area.