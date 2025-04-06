No one injured in 7-car crash at Powers and N Carefree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are asking drivers to avoid the Powers and N Carfree intersection because of a multi-car crash.

Photographs taken by the KRDO13 News Team at the accident show at least five cars involved in what appears to be a group of crashes. One car has been flipped on its side.

KRDO13 is working to learn more about the cause of the crash and the medical status of the drivers and passengers involved.

UPDATE:

The Colorado Springs Police Department says a police vehicle was one of seven cars involved in the crash. A police spokesperson Police tells us it started with a call for service near the intersection of North Carefree and Powers. Officers were trying to clear the intersection when another car came through, hitting a patrol car and triggering a seven-car crash.

"Two police vehicles were up here. They were clearing the intersections. They actually cleared northbound, and then a vehicle proceeded southbound through the intersection [and] collided. Not sure what happened, but multiple vehicles collided at that time," Pam Farmer, Colorado Springs Police, told KRDO13.

Miraculously, officers say no one was hurt, including the driver in the car that flipped over.