COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Westbound Austin Bluffs Parkway is completely closed east of Meadowland due to a car crash. Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says three cars were involved in the crash. Four people were sent to the hospital. There was no damage to nearby buildings.

KRDO13 has a team at the scene of the crash and is working to learn more.