Veterans honored at Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Vietnam Veterans Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, the Pikes Peak National Cemetery honored veterans on Vietnam Veterans Day.

Veterans and their families gathered at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, where they honored service members with a flag ceremony.

The day is a somber time of healing and reflection.

It has a special meaning to veterans, like Don Allison, after controversial sentiment about the war delayed ceremonies like this for nearly 40 years, leaving many without support.

"I think it's very important because ever since World War I, the vets of each war have had their own day and ceremony set aside for them. I think it's important that the American Government continues that, because it's the only time that you can actually feel connected to those that are no longer with us," Allison told KRDO13.

Allison, a Vietnam Veteran himself, tells us that a lot of the volunteers with the cemetery are from the Vietnam era. He says it is a way to give back to his fellow service members who lost their lives.