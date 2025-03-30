Skip to Content
Top Stories

The Q Lounge, built in the wake of Club Q tragedy, celebrates 1 year anniversairy with name change

By
Updated
today at 7:09 PM
Published 7:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After one year of serving the LGBTQ+ community, The Q Lounge is moving forward with a fresh start.

"You walked into these doors of the Q, but I'm excited to tell you that you will not be leaving tonight from the Q. Because as of this moment, right here, right now, tonight you are official in Colorado Spring's newest queer bar and lounge, called The Retro Lounge," Michael Anderson an owner of the Retro Lounge made the announcement Saturday night.

The newly christened Retro Lounge celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting and drag show this weekend.

The Q Lounge was originally created to fill the space left behind after the tragic mass shooting at Club Q three years ago. 5 people were killed in the attack, and dozens of others were hurt, shaking the Colorado Springs Community.

Club Q survivors Michael Anderson and Tara Bush created the lounge that became a new home for the LGBTQ+ community and others at the Satellite Hotel on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content