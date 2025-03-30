The Q Lounge, built in the wake of Club Q tragedy, celebrates 1 year anniversairy with name change

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After one year of serving the LGBTQ+ community, The Q Lounge is moving forward with a fresh start.

"You walked into these doors of the Q, but I'm excited to tell you that you will not be leaving tonight from the Q. Because as of this moment, right here, right now, tonight you are official in Colorado Spring's newest queer bar and lounge, called The Retro Lounge," Michael Anderson an owner of the Retro Lounge made the announcement Saturday night.

The newly christened Retro Lounge celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting and drag show this weekend.

The Q Lounge was originally created to fill the space left behind after the tragic mass shooting at Club Q three years ago. 5 people were killed in the attack, and dozens of others were hurt, shaking the Colorado Springs Community.

Club Q survivors Michael Anderson and Tara Bush created the lounge that became a new home for the LGBTQ+ community and others at the Satellite Hotel on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.