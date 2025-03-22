Skip to Content
Top Stories

An hour red flag warning issued, Colorado Springs firefighters are putting out a grass fire

CSFD
By
Published 3:12 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Firefighters in the Colorado Springs Fire Department were called out to the intersection of Fountain Blvd. and Shasta Dr. to fight a grass fire.

Eastbound on Fountain Blvd was limited to one lane while firefighters put out the fire.

The fire burned less than one acre in total, causing little damage. Fire department investigators are now investigating what caused the fire.

However, this grass fire sparked just over an hour after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for an area including Colorado Springs from noon to 8 p.m. NWS is forecasting gusty winds and low relative humidity.

CSFD is asking that residents be fire-smart to prevent any more fires from starting.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content