An hour red flag warning issued, Colorado Springs firefighters are putting out a grass fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Firefighters in the Colorado Springs Fire Department were called out to the intersection of Fountain Blvd. and Shasta Dr. to fight a grass fire.

Eastbound on Fountain Blvd was limited to one lane while firefighters put out the fire.

The fire burned less than one acre in total, causing little damage. Fire department investigators are now investigating what caused the fire.

However, this grass fire sparked just over an hour after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for an area including Colorado Springs from noon to 8 p.m. NWS is forecasting gusty winds and low relative humidity.

CSFD is asking that residents be fire-smart to prevent any more fires from starting.