Two Pueblo dancers shock regional competition with undefeated duet routine

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado (KRDO) - Two high school freshman from Pueblo took home the Showstopper regional title in Phoenix, Arizona as the only two dancers represented from their studio.

Ariyah Bachicha and Meyah Trujillo won first place in the teen advanced duet/trio category. The pair are undefeated in their routine. Their coach, Jules Carson, said nearly all their competition came from studios with double digit competitors.

Ariyah also won first place in overall team advanced solo, while Meyah was fifth overall in the same category. Both dancers have qualified for multiple national competitions through their solos and undefeated duet routine, and they plan to travel for those in the following months.

Both dancers and Carson met with KRDO13's Bradley Davis to show off their award-winning routine, after walking Davis through how to do a backflip!