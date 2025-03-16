Man rescued from Lake Pueblo, his boat washed up on the dam

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued one man from the waters of Lake Pueblo after his boat was found unattended and washed up on the dam.

CPW says rangers first saw the unattended boat and thought it was peculiar because it looked as if it was just launched on the water today. Shortly thereafter they received a call that a man was in the water hanging on to the breakwater. The breakwater is a row of rubber tires put together to break up waves heading towards the marina.

CPW says the man was rescued and taken to Parkview Hospital.

Becky Buist, with CPW, tells KRDO13 she knows this is the time of year where people are really itching to get out on the water because of the nice weather. However, the water temperatures are still low. Buist says on Sunday the temperature was around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Even though the air is warm, the waters cool, and if you go into the water, you get cold pretty fast," Buist said.

