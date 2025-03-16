19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Giovanni Arcos, 19, is charged with 1st degree attempted murder, assault, menacing and child abuse after officers responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance late Saturday night.

Colorado Springs Police say when they arrived at the scene, officers heard an active disturbance and were able to see partially inside of the residence. Officers then forced their way into the residence to move the victim to safety and take the suspect into custody.

The Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault unit is leading the ongoing investigation. Arcos was booked into the El Paso County Jail.