Skip to Content
Top Stories

19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Published 8:38 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Giovanni Arcos, 19, is charged with 1st degree attempted murder, assault, menacing and child abuse after officers responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance late Saturday night.

Colorado Springs Police say when they arrived at the scene, officers heard an active disturbance and were able to see partially inside of the residence. Officers then forced their way into the residence to move the victim to safety and take the suspect into custody.

The Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault unit is leading the ongoing investigation. Arcos was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content