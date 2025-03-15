Police searching for suspect after early morning argument leads to one man shot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are searching for a suspect after a 2:00 a.m. argument in downtown Colorado Springs led to gunshots.

Early Saturday morning, the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) says they heard shots fired in a parking lot along E. Pikes Peak Ave. According to witnesses, a physical fight between two men took place in the parking lot. Then one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the victim before running away.

Police located the victim with a single wound to his hand.

No one has been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.