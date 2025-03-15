Skip to Content
Top Stories

Police searching for suspect after early morning argument leads to one man shot

KRDO
By
today at 7:45 PM
Published 7:43 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are searching for a suspect after a 2:00 a.m. argument in downtown Colorado Springs led to gunshots.

Early Saturday morning, the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) says they heard shots fired in a parking lot along E. Pikes Peak Ave. According to witnesses, a physical fight between two men took place in the parking lot. Then one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the victim before running away.

Police located the victim with a single wound to his hand.

No one has been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content