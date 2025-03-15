5 sent to hospital after car crash trapped several people on Powers Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued multiple people trapped in their vehicles after a crash at Powers Blvd and Hancock Exp.

The crash happened before 11 a.m. and caused southbound lanes of Powers Blvd to close down for some time. As of the time of publication, all lanes of Powers Blvd are back open.

The fire department says five people were sent to the hospital because of this crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they received multiple calls about the crash. The first coming in at 10:29 a.m.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and one possibly sped through a red light.