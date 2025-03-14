WATCH: Friday morning updates from officials on Meridian Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials are still battling a fire near Schriever Space Force Base, though the outlook is looking better than when the grassfire erupted yesterday afternoon.

As of late Thursday evening, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said the evacuation and pre-evacuation orders had been lifted.

For those who do not feel comfortable returning home, the American Red Cross of Southeast Colorado said it opened a shelter at Patriot High School, located in Peyton at 11990 Swingline Road.

For those evacuating with pets – large or small – the Red Cross said shelter is available at the El Paso County Fair and Events Center, located in Calhan at 366 10th Street.

According to the Ellicott Fire Department, they believe the cause of the fire was an accident. They say the fire is about 80 percent contained, and it's burned about 2,500 acres.

Ellicott FD says about 30 different agencies stepped up to help battle the blaze, but some have now been released.