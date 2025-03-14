Red Cross opens shelters in Peyton, Calhan in response to Meridian Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A wildfire that started Thursday afternoon has burned more than 2,500 acres just east of the Schriever Space Force Base, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are calling it the Meridian Fire. It is currently 70% contained, according to the latest update from the sheriff's office on Thursday night. Though evacuation and pre-evacuation orders were in place on Thursday, they were lifted as of 9:30 p.m. and reduced to voluntary evacuations.

As crews continue fire containment efforts on Friday, they face dangerously high winds that risk further spread.

In response to the developing situation, the American Red Cross of Southeast Colorado said it is opening a shelter at Patriot High School, located in Peyton at 11990 Swingline Road.

For those evacuating with pets – large or small – the Red Cross said shelter is available at the El Paso County Fair and Events Center, located in Calhan at 366 10th Street.

The Red Cross said identification and proof of residence are not required to be admitted to a shelter. They encourage those evacuating from their homes to bring clothing, bedding, toiletries, essential medications and any comfort items with them to the shelters.

"The role of the Red Cross in any disaster is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected," the organization said in an email to KRDO13. "The Red Cross is coordinating with community, government, and emergency management officials to determine where and when additional assistance is needed."

The Red Cross noted that their services are free and available to all regardless of race, religious beliefs, nationality, or citizenship status.