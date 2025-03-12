‘She stood out’: Monument King Soopers employees remember colleague killed in murder-suicide

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Daniela Carrillo was killed on Feb. 28, 2025, in the parking lot of her work. Employees at the King Soopers off of Baptist Road say she was the brightest light that would light up every room she walked into.

They say she always had a smile plastered across her face and was kind to everyone she came across.

Diana Cooley, who works in the in-store Starbucks, says she misses making Carrillo's brown sugar cortado every morning.

"She was always bright and friendly, and, you know, she just lit up a room, lit up the kiosk whenever she came in there with her smile. And so it was just a very sad thing losing her," shared Cooley.

Carrillo's colleagues set up a memorial for her at the front of the store. They say it's important to be able to honor her and for the customers at King Soopers to know who she was. They also have a box where shoppers can fill out an index card in honor of Daniella Carrillo.

"Monument is such a small-knit community," said Cooley, "We were blessed to be able to get this (the memorial) up. It made a lot of the customers very happy that they could put a face, you know, to what happened."

Some shoppers tell KRDO13 it was important for them to be able to write a message to the Carrillo family in honor of Daniela. Employees say all the notes are being passed along to the Carrillo family. They say they're also working on a more in-depth book of memories for her son that she leaves behind to read when he grows up.

"We want to do that and be able to give it to her family and her son. So when he gets older, he can see how much his mom was loved and how much she meant to the community and to King Soopers," said Kimberly La'atiris.

La'atiris said all the employees at the store called Daniela "Danny." They say there's been a hole in their King Soopers family without her.

"I think she's really going to be remembered. She was kind to everybody. Everybody. And, you know, she was one that you would notice when she walked in a room. She just stood out," said Cooley.