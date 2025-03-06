Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in Monument King Soopers parking lot shooting

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified a woman killed in the parking lot of a King Soopers parking lot. Daniela Carrillo, 24, was shot and killed in what the sheriff's office says was a murder-suicide.

On Feb. 28, deputies were called to the King Soopers around noon in reference to a shooting.

Deputies were told that a man had approached Carrillo's car and shot her. Witnesses said the suspect fled in a green Subaru.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they received a report of a suicide, and at the scene, they located a car matching the green Subaru.

The sheriff's office and police department say they conducted interviews that led them to the conclusion that the two people knew each other and that it was an isolated event.