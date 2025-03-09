Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police investigating suspicious death under a bridge

Published 8:00 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department's Homicide Unit is currently investigating a death under a bridge in the 500 block of E Las Vegas St.

The police department says they got a call just after 10:30 on Sunday morning. The caller indicated there might be a dead person under the bridge.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male. The police department says because of the circumstances around the death, the Homicide Unit was contacted and responded. A sergeant told KRDO13 that it is being investigated as a suspicious death. An official cause of death has not been released.

The body was released to the coroner's office for determination of cause of death. The victim has not been identified.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

