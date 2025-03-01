Ft. Carson says 2,400 troops from Southern Colorado will deploy to US-Mexico Border

FT. CARSON, Colo. (KRDO)—Ft. Carson announces that approximately 2,400 troops from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will deploy to the Southern United States Border.

During the troops' deployment, Ft. Carson says they will carry out directed missions called for by the President to secure the southern border and protect and defend the territorial integrity of the United States.

"As we prepare to deploy in support of the Southern Border Mission, the Mountain Warriors are trained, equipped, and ready to answer the call,” said Col. Hugh W. A. Jones, commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

Ft. Carson says these troops will operate under the command of the 10th Mountain Division’s Joint Task Force and U.S. Northern Command.

KRDO13 will update this article when more information is made available.