Colorado Springs Fire Department fighting 2 alarm house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a two alarm house fire in the 4200 block of North Hammock Drive.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

The fire has reportedly fully engulfed the back of the home, which the fire department says contains hoarding conditions inside.

The hoarding conditions caused the department to pull their firefighters outside the home for their safety.

KRDO13 has a team on the scene and will provide further updates.