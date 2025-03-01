Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado Springs Fire Department fighting 2 alarm house fire

Picture of the 2 alarm fire sent in by viewer Shawn Sasser. 
KRDO
Picture of the 2 alarm fire sent in by viewer Shawn Sasser. 
By
New
Published 6:03 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a two alarm house fire in the 4200 block of North Hammock Drive.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

The fire has reportedly fully engulfed the back of the home, which the fire department says contains hoarding conditions inside.

The hoarding conditions caused the department to pull their firefighters outside the home for their safety.

KRDO13 has a team on the scene and will provide further updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content