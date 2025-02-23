Skip to Content
Nearly $10,000 worth of tires and rims stolen from Colorado Springs car dealership, says police

Colorado Springs Police officers are still searching for tires and rims stolen off a new Ford Bronco.
Colorado Springs Police officers are still searching for tires and rims stolen off a new Ford Bronco.
today at 6:26 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A nearly $10,000 theft from a car dealership led Colorado Springs police to the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles and drugs.

Police say the investigation started after reports that someone stole tires and rims from a brand new Ford Bronco at the Phil Long Ford on Briargate.

The victim reportedly found the tires posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Detectives say when they contacted and arrested one of the suspects they were found to have fentanyl and methamphetamines.

Police arrested Aleeya Niknami. She is being held on a $2,000 bond.

Officers say they weren't able to locate the stolen tires, they believe someone may have already bought them online, but did find one stolen car from Aurora, another from Colorado Springs, and two stolen trailers out of Fountain.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

