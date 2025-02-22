“No way to move it without weakening;” Hickenlooper says Space Command staying despite new legislation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper (D) told KRDO13 he doesn't see space command leaving Colorado Springs anytime soon despite new legislation and recent comments from Alabama Lawmakers.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville (R) is one of the primary sponsors of a resolution introduced at the end of January that would permanently move Space Command Headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama.

"I will continue fighting to bring SPACECOM to its rightful home. I’m honored to join my Alabama colleagues in this effort,” said Sen. Tuberville.

"Right now, Mr. Musk is doing everything he can to cut costs. So I think we're safe for now, just because to spend $2 billion and there's no way to move [Space Command Headquarters] without weakening right now, it's what they call full operating abilities," Senator Hickenlooper addressed concerns about the future of Space Command's Headquarters while touring the Space Foundation's Discovery Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Sen. Hickenlooper said that moving Space Command would disrupt the current ecosystem in Colorado Springs and could leave upwards of 600 civilian jobs open, because he didn't think all 1,100 people currently working in Space Command would leave if it moved thousands of miles away.

"We would dramatically weaken our national security. And I think, you know, I don't think there's any question that that doesn't make sense. That's that's not me being a champion. Colorado. That's me being a champion of national security," Sen. Hickenlooper said his concern went beyond these jobs leaving Colorado.

KRDO13 reached out to Sen. Tuberville's Washington D.C. Office for a comment. He did not respond by our deadline. This story will be updated with his response.