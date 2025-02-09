Protesters march through downtown Colorado Springs, rally against Trump immigration policies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several groups including the Colorado Springs People's Coalition marched through Downtown Colorado Springs down to City Hall on Saturday.

Many protesters were carrying signs against mass deportations that read "Immigrants keep America Great," "The Bible says welcome not deport," and "No human is illegal."

This weekend's protest comes days after nationwide protests, including in Colorado Springs, against new policies enacted by the Trump Administration.

