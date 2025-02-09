Skip to Content
Grass fire burning near Tejon st and I-25 in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Firefighters are fighting a grass fire near Tejon st and I-25.
CSFD
By
Updated
today at 3:06 PM
Published 2:38 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -

Update 3:00 p.m.:

Our KRDO13 reporter on the scene says the fire is extinguished. In total 19 firefighters from four different units responded to the downtown blaze. CSFD says they were concerned about the high winds and nearby structures.

Right now the cause of the fire is unknown

Original:

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is fighting a grass fire near I-25 and Tejon St.

Smoke from the blaze is visible from several parts of the city, including the nearby highway. However, CSFD warns drivers not to stop and take pictures of the fire. Fire officials say you can put yourself at risk by being on the side of the major interstate and additionally, the winds could shift which could put you in direct line of the fire. A lot of cars stopping can also clog up access points for firefighters.

This story will continue to be updated.

