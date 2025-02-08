Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies recuse horse that had fallen into a collapsed septic tank

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Pueblo West Fire, Pueblo West Metro District, Community Animal Rescue Team, and a local veterinarian rescued a horse that had fallen into a collapsed septic tank.

When first responders arrived they found the horse chest-deep in sewage, shivering from sitting in the cold waters of the septic tank.

The rescuers used a crane to get the horse out and put straps around the horse's belly and front legs.

The veterinarian sedated the horse and the crews were able to lift the horse out of the collapsed septic tank.

At the last report, the sheriff's office says the horse is awake on her feet and moving around.