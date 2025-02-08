Skip to Content
Top Stories

Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies recuse horse that had fallen into a collapsed septic tank

First responders rescued a horse that had fallen into a collapsed septic tank in Pueblo West on Saturday.
PCSO
First responders rescued a horse that had fallen into a collapsed septic tank in Pueblo West on Saturday.
By
Published 7:50 PM

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Pueblo West Fire, Pueblo West Metro District, Community Animal Rescue Team, and a local veterinarian rescued a horse that had fallen into a collapsed septic tank.

When first responders arrived they found the horse chest-deep in sewage, shivering from sitting in the cold waters of the septic tank.

The rescuers used a crane to get the horse out and put straps around the horse's belly and front legs.

The veterinarian sedated the horse and the crews were able to lift the horse out of the collapsed septic tank.

At the last report, the sheriff's office says the horse is awake on her feet and moving around.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content