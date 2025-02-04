KRDO 13’s ‘The Road Warrior’ observes first anniversary this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — As The Road Warrior daily coverage of street and road issues enters its second year, KRDO 13 reflects on the first year of coverage by looking back on some of the more memorable reports.

The first Road Warrior segment focused on overnight pothole work along Interstate 25, between downtown and Garden of the Gods Road.

From almost the beginning, The Road Warrior experienced a surprising amount of viewer interest and feedback, including hundreds of email comments, complaints and suggestions.

Among the responses: A Pueblo woman who saw a live report about potholes and came out in her robe to drive around the corner and show pothole damage to her vehicle.

There was Paul Kim, the "Pothole Patriot," who made it his personal mission to find potholes, take photos of them and report them to Colorado Springs via the city's smart phone app; his social media post encouraging other citizens to follow his example, received nearly 500 responses in only a few days and an endorsement from city officials.

Motorcyclist Braxton Lollis used landscaping stones to fill a large pothole on Democracy Point, in the Interquest Area; The Road Warrior later learned that the road was private and not in the city's jurisdiction, and the property owner eventually filled numerous potholes on the street and repaved it.

A frightening chain of events resulted from a large pothole on Powers Boulevard when it blew a tire and the force of the explosion hurled a large chunk of concrete through the passenger-side windshield of a trailing car; fortunately, no one was hurt and a crew patched the pothole.

Recently, an underground spring bubbled up on Dublin Boulevard and turned into a sheet of ice when the water froze in colder temperatures; the same morning that The Road Warrior reported on the situation, a crew accelerated its plan to install a series of drains under the pavement so that water could flow into a nearby creek.

The Road Warrior also reported on major projects such as the start of the $46 million overpass project at Airport Road and Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs, and the $114 million interchange project beginning at Interstate 25 and East US 50 in Pueblo.

Another report showed how local governments cooperated to improve one of the worst road sections in southern Colorado — in Serpentine Drive in Manitou Springs.

And after years of disagreement among local governments regarding responsibility, Colorado Springs took the initiative to repave a stretch of Venetucci Boulevard near the intersection of B Street and Highway 85/87.

If you have a concern or complaint about street or road issues, local governments ask that you first contact them directly; The Road Warrior can investigate if citizens don't get a response within a reasonable amount of time.

Also, viewers should realize that The Road Warrior receives a large volume of email; bear in mind that it may take time to read through those messages and respond.