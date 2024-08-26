Do-it-yourself pothole repair trend appearing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A few citizens are so frustrated by crumbling streets and potholes that they're taking matters into their own hands.

And they're finding creative ways to do it.

On the east side of the intersection of Voyager Parkway and Democracy Point on the city's northeast side, Braxton Lollis admits to taking nearby landscaping stones to fill a large pothole in the right turn lane.

The stones aren't a perfect fix, but at least they soften the impact from vehicle tires.

"It happened one night a few weeks ago while I was riding through here," he recalled. "I saw the biggest crater I've seen in the year-and-a-half since I've been in Colorado Springs. If I had hit that pothole, it would have thrown me off my bike and caused thousands of dollars in damage. Cars could be damaged. I felt like I needed to do something. If the city doesn't want me filling potholes on my own, then they should do something about it -- like fill the potholes."

However, the strategy doesn't help fill the various other potholes and repair crumbling pavement in both directions of Democracy Point -- nor does it ease the ability to dodge them.

The street leads into the relatively new Victory Ridge housing and business development; most of the streets within the development are brick or concrete but connects to the failing asphalt.

"Everything up here in the Interquest area is new construction," said Chris Velazquez as he drove through Democracy Point on Sunday. "So why is the street in such bad condition? That's a good question."

This isn't the first time that a citizen patched a pothole in his neighborhood; someone recently used cement to fill a pothole on De Sol Road, north of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

De Sol's condition is as bad as Democracy Point's, with one homeowner saying that De Sol has had few or no street improvements since she moved there in 1989.

"I guess I support extending 2C (expanded street paving program) this fall," she said. "I just wonder why they haven't fixed this street. They repaved Austin Bluffs near here this summer, and it wasn't needed."

KRDO13 contacted city officials about Democracy Point, and a spokesman said that he would investigate the matter and try to have a response later on Monday.

Several months ago, a viewer contacted The Road Warrior and asked if citizens can legally fill city potholes; the reply from a city spokesman was "no," because pothole repair requires a permit that isn't available to the public.