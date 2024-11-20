Ice concerns from underground spring become realized on Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A thick layer of ice covered the eastbound lanes of Dublin Boulevard on the city's northeast side Wednesday morning, from an underground spring that has produced a steady flow of water for several months.

The latest ice layer, a block west of the Peterson Road intersection, developed overnight as the temperature dropped to 16 degrees in the area.

Some drivers traveled dangerously fast through the ice and frozen slush, and one driver temporarily lost control before coming to a stop; it's something that many drivers and neighbors have expressed concern about with the onset of colder weather.

City officials share the concern, and said that they have been monitoring the area and applying sand or de-icing material when necessary; it didn't appear to be on the ice during KRDO 13's Road Warrior live reports early Wednesday morning.

Corey Farkas, manager of public works operations and maintenance, said that it's difficult to assign a crew to the area when the department isn't in snow removal operations.

"We're going to need to have a short-term fix that we can do on it, because it'll be unsustainable to go out there and constantly have a truck out there through the winter months as it gets cold," he explained. "So, we're having those conversations now, about what we can do to move forward."

In a September Road Warrior report, city public works director Richard Mulledy said that the long-term solution to the spring water is to install more French drains under the pavement that will allow more water to drain into nearby Sand Creek; some drains have already been placed there but aren't working well enough on their own.

Mulledy also said that he expected the spring flow to decrease as fewer people water their lawns and raise the local groundwater level; however, melting snow also may have become a contributing factor.

On Wednesday morning, a Colorado Springs Utilities crew was at the site, making paint markings that will help guide the new drain placements; the drains are part of a larger improvement project for Dublin that will start next spring.