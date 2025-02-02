Colorado Springs Police arrest man on burglary charge after wielding broken glass as weapon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say a man armed himself with broken glass against officers after a burglary on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Police were originally called to a business on North Murray Boulevard this morning at a quarter before eight.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found 51-year-old Adrian Hickey inside the business destroying property.

They say at one point, he tried using broken glass as a weapon against officers.

Colorado Springs Police say it took officers about 45 minutes before they were able to talk Hickey down and take him into custody. Hickey is facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief.