Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado Springs Police arrest man on burglary charge after wielding broken glass as weapon

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 8:50 PM
Published 8:48 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say a man armed himself with broken glass against officers after a burglary on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Police were originally called to a business on North Murray Boulevard this morning at a quarter before eight.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found 51-year-old Adrian Hickey inside the business destroying property.

They say at one point, he tried using broken glass as a weapon against officers.

Colorado Springs Police say it took officers about 45 minutes before they were able to talk Hickey down and take him into custody. Hickey is facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content