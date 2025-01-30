State troopers: ‘Crash after crash after crash” during Thursday snow in Pikes Peak region

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said that there were "numerous" crashes during the heavy, wet snowfall Thursday morning.

A CSP sergeant said that most of the accidents occurred on highways, and drivers either slipped off the road or hit other vehicles.

"There were a few two-car and three-car collisions," he said. "But little damage and no injuries that we know of."

The worst crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 115, on a hill a just east of Penrose in Fremont County; troopers said that a driver who tried to pass a snowplow hit a driver in the opposite direction head-on.

The highway was closed in both directions until 10:30 a.m., and drivers waited on a side road until 115 reopened.

Another crash -- much less serious -- happened around 6 a.m. on southbound Interstate 25, just north of the Pueblo Boulevard exit; a pickup truck and a semi truck collided but there was little damage and no injuries.

However, the accident did close the right lane of I-25 and briefly closed both lanes as police responded to the scene.

Temperatures hovered around freezing and made the pavement more slushy and wet, than icy; a KRDO 13 employee driving to the station from Pueblo said that heavy snowfall made seeing the traffic lanes impossible.

I-25 was particularly snow-packed between Colorado Springs and the El Paso/Pueblo County line.

Pueblo received several inches of snow -- enough that some schools closed, as did the Pueblo County Government Building downtown.

"I couldn't get my tags renewed at the DMV," explained David, a driver. "I hope I don't get a late fee because the tags expire tomorrow."

Downtown was active with people plowing and shoveling snow from streets, sidewalks and driveways.

"I have to be careful," said Gary Micheli, a volunteer at First Presbyterian Church across the street from the government building. "This snow is heavy. And it's more than we thought. I expected only a dusting."