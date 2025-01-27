Traffic congestion around new Colorado Springs fire station raises driver concern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Interquest Parkway corridor on the city's north end normally has heavy traffic, but congestion has increased with the construction of the Colorado Springs Fire Department's Station 24.

Workers are building the station at the intersection of Interquest and New Life Drive -- which is near the entrance to Pikes Peak State College, and us just south of the the junction of Powers Boulevard and Highway 83.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction through the construction zone and KRDO 13's The Road Warrior recently saw long traffic backups in the area, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.

One woman expressed in an email that the biggest concern is congestion during peak departure times at the college, and drivers trying to exit and enter Powers.

"There's no reason for this type of traffic issue to exist like this and something really needs to be done to make this more efficient," she stated.

Todd Frisbie, the city's head traffic engineer, explained the reasons behind the traffic jams.

"There's a lane closure that's supporting the need for construction," he said. "Then, recently -- in the other direction -- there's another lane closure, and that's to support the construction of the extension of a water line for the fire station."

While some drivers have suggested solutions for the congestion, Frisbie said that the traffic impacts won't last much longer.

"The northbound change has been in place since construction started -- and as I understand it, should be lifted relatively soon," he explained. "The southbound change, which was recently put in, is anticipated to be there for a few more weeks."

Station 24 construction started last May and is scheduled for completion in July.