El Paso County Coroner investigating death connected to animal attack in Sangre De Cristo Ranches

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Costilla County Sheriff's Office are investigating a possible animal attack in the Sangre De Cristo Ranches that could be connected to the death of one person.

No cause of death has been released yet, Costilla County Sheriff's Office says they are waiting for the El Paso County Coroner to finish the death investigation.

In the meantime, officials with the sheriff's office warn those in the area to "be vigilant and aware of your surroundings."

Authorities haven't been able to identify the animal after an initial investigation of the area where the attack occurred.