‘It makes me feel that I’m really not as safe as I think I am’: Colo. Springs Police investigating double homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a double homicide shooting. The incident also sent one person to the hospital. Around 10 o'clock on January 18, CSPD was called to the Stratus Apartment Complex. The apartment homes are near Airport Rd. just northeast of the Colorado Springs Airport. Neighbors tell KRDO13 the sound of gunshots in the area is common but a double homicide happening a few doors down is not.

Sunday morning a metro crime lab van could be seen parked outside the complex near crime scene tape. One neighbor looked out his window just after 10 p.m. that night and described the scene to KRDO13.

"I saw all these police vehicles, about a dozen police vehicles, a couple of ambulances," recounted Mike Bradley, "Everything was all blocked off. They had police tape up everywhere and just, you know, everything, just everybody everywhere. Just all over the place. They had, officers, walking up here in this area, looking around, checking the sides of the buildings, probably looking for whoever it was, that, did the shooting."

He described law enforcement canvassing the building for a possible suspect, along with a packed parking lot.

"It makes me feel that I'm really not as safe as I think I am," shared Bradley.

One man and one woman were both shot to death a few doors down. Another woman was also shot but is expected to recover in the hospital. It’s made Bradley rethink his Sunday night plans.

"I have a couple of, of my kids that come over almost every Sunday for dinner. We have dinner, we play, you know, games and we watch movies and and sports and stuff. It really makes me think do I really want them coming over this often?" said Bradley.

It’s part of why Bradley decided to take extra steps for his own security.

"I'm a registered gun owner. Okay. This is the reason why I have, guns, you know, for, home security, for my own safety," explained Bradley.

Now the Stratus Apartment neighbor hopes they catch the person responsible.

"The person who did this, they don't have the right to do something like that. Nobody does. I mean, then you have problems. Try to work on them, fix them, do whatever you know, but murdering people now, that's just not right," said Mike Bradley.

It's unclear what led up to the incident, and if CSPD has a suspect in mind. The department says all parties are accounted for and the case is under an active investigation. The CSPD Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made.